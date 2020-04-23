Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.86. 16,488,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

