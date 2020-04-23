Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

