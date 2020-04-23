Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Earnings History for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit