The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,886,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300,532. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

