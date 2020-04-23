Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Increased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 487,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $15.08 on Thursday, reaching $320.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.68. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

