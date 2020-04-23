Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

