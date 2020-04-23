TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $117,819.17 and approximately $210.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005721 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.02192614 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007943 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000320 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

