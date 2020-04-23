U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 6.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,310,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

