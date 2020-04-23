U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.37. 7,310,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,810,643. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

