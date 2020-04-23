Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,503 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Unilever by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Unilever by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.53. 1,383,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,443. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.