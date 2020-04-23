Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Unilever by 94.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

UN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.10. 2,814,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

