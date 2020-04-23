Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UNB opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 22.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNB. ValuEngine downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

