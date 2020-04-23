Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.