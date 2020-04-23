Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,711. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

