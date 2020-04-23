United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in United Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,439,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

