Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Loop Capital

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.47. 2,674,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 458,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

