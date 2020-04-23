Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 6,578,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,675. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.