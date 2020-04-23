Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 115.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. 19,398,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,742,113. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

