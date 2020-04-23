Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after buying an additional 72,427 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

