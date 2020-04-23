Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.70. 1,919,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.73 and a 200 day moving average of $175.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

