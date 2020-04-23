Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 162.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

VMBS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,091. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

