Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 279.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after buying an additional 2,833,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,858,000 after purchasing an additional 728,895 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after buying an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,677. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.