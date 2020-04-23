Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is James Investment Research Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,280 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.53. 9,604,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,516. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $365.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

