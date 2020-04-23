Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,604,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $365.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

