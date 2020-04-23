West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.52-3.62 EPS.

WST traded up $17.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,879. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average is $151.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

