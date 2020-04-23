WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.92 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, ZB.COM, EXX and LBank. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $34,451.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 66.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012547 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, LBank, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bittrex and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

