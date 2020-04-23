Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 273,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. 1,768,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

