Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $537,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,314. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

