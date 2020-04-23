Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,604,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

