Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 17,657,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,646,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

