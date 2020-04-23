Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DUO remained flat at $$9.58 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

