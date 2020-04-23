Zap Price Reaches $0.0023 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Zap has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $308,135.80 and approximately $22,749.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.83 or 0.04427239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00065217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037147 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

