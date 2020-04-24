$0.64 EPS Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.80. Chevron reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,993,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,790. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.17.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

