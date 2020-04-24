24,600 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 14.3% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 230,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.