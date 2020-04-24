32,820 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. 856,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

