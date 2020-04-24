63,040 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,471. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

