AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,919 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. 2,876,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,410,796. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

