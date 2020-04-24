AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,796. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

