Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ACER has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $1.89 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACER. State Street Corp grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

