Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACRS. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.04 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 813,581 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 268,039 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 140,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

