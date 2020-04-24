Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.71.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $77.92 on Monday. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,350,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,775,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,388,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 158,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 113,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

