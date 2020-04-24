adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €199.00 ($231.40) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €250.84 ($291.68).

FRA:ADS opened at €208.40 ($242.33) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €206.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €264.77. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

