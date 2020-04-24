ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Get ADOCIA/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADOCY remained flat at $$11.44 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.79. ADOCIA/S has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADOCIA/S (ADOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADOCIA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOCIA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.