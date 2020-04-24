Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. 50,465,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,793,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

