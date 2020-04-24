Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,796. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.