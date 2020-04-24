Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,811,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after buying an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,067,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.47.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $5.51 on Friday, reaching $216.78. The stock had a trading volume of 811,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

