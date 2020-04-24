Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Position Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.19% of Alamo Group worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 646.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Alamo Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Alamo Group stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.50. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

