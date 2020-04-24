Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,267.60. The company had a trading volume of 878,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,000. The stock has a market cap of $868.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,192.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,317.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.