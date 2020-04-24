Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,507 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.2% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $95,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. E L Financial Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. E L Financial Corp Ltd now owns 1,675,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $256.42. 7,632,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

