Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 50,465,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,793,969. The company has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.