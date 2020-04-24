American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Focused Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 5.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of American Express worth $110,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. 6,945,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

